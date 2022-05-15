Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has asked men not to block their wives from joining positions of leadership, saying keeping them at home hinders their contribution to development.

Tayebwa made the request before delivering a written speech of Speaker Anita Among at the burial of Maj Fred Mugasho.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased whose remains were laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kashari South, Mbarara district was the husband to the area Woman MP Margaret Ayebare.

“Men who block your wives and step on their opportunities, you don’t know what you are losing” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tayebwa debunked the talk that women get spoilt when they assume higher positions in politics or elsewhere by not respecting their husbands hence breaking marriages.

He said Ayebare has been a good example to most women because much as she became a legislator, she has remained loyal to the husband and kept the marital vows until death did them apart.

“I thanked Margaret for being a good ambassador for politicians because they say when women join politics, their marriages break. Margaret you have relieved us of that cross because you became a politician and you stayed committed to your marriage and took care of your husband as a married woman” said Tayebwa.

He however asked some of the political big wings that might have veered off the moral line by abandoning their spouses after raising in ranks, to reform.

“May be we have people who get spoilt. so to those who do it, let us not hide behind the good image Margaret has showed us,” he said.

He praised Ayabare for supporting his bid to become deputy speaker hence asking the people of Mbarara to support her stay a little longer in order to effectively contribute to development.