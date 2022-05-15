The UPDF has finally allowed former spymaster Gen David Sejusa to retire and is among the set of 34 generals of the UPDF who will officially be relieved of active service of the Ugandan army starting tomorrow.

According to the UPDF, an official retirement ceremony for 34 generals will officially retire on Monday May 16 and Tuesday, May 17 at a function to be held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

“This is to remind the generals scheduled to retire with batch 12 that the exercise will take place on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 at the UPDF/Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya in the Chief of Personnel and Administration boardroom,” the notice reads in part.

The list has Gen Elly Tumwine, Gen David Sejusa, Lt Gen John Mugume, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso,Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka, Maj Gen Phinehas Katirima, Maj Gen Elly Kayanja, Maj Gen Michael Ondoga, Maj Gen Gavas Mugyenyi and Brig Stephen Kwiringira among the notable ones.

Most of those to retire were part of the 1986 National Resistance Army liberation war that brought the current government led by Yoweri Museveni into power.

The retirement process

The UPDF Conditions and Terms of Service provide that it’s illegal to keep army officers in active service once they clock a certain age but are not promoted to the next rank.

For example, it’s illegal to have an officer at the rank of captain or major, aged 50, in active service.

At the age of 40, if a captain is not promoted to major, the army must retire the officer.

Regulation 28, Cap 307 of the terms of service specifies at which age an officer should be promoted to another rank if not be retired from the service but according to army sources, the UPDF continues to flout section of its own regulations.

From the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, one can apply for early retirement at 40 years, while a Major can leave service at 45.

A Lieutenant Colonel in the UPDF can retire at 47, while a Colonel’s retirement age is 51.

From the rank of 2nd Lieutenant to General, an officer can rightly apply for retirement after 14 years of service, while the lower ranks can retire after nine years.