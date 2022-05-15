The president of the Human Resource Managers Association Uganda (HRMAU), Ronald K. Bbosa has rallied human resource practitioners and professionals to join the campaign for a law that will govern and regulate the profession.

Bbosa made the call upon swearing-in as the new Governing Council (GC) president at an event that took place Serena Hotel in Kampala.

He said that as the incoming leadership, they will spend a bigger part of their term pushing and ensuring they deliver the HR Professionals Bill on the floor of Parliament so that it can eventually be passed as a law.

“We shall push for a law that will regulate the conduct and practice of human resource managers and consultants in the country. When there is no standard body regulating the conduct and practice of professionals, we find ourselves in a situation were different people who are not qualified and not trained as HR practitioners being put in positions that require professions,” Bbosa said.

The HRMAU president said that without a law, it becomes hard to take any actions against those errant human resource managers that go against the ethical standards.

“The law will call for licensing of all human resource practitioners in the country and this will help to increase on the members of the association. The law will also push for the creation of the human resource Institute that will as well train and regulate the conduct of HR practitioners and professionals in the country.”

Bbosa also promised that his leadership would focus on furthering and bettering innovations that have been started by the previous Governing Councils for the good of the association.

The HRMAU Vice President, Shamim Walusimbi added that they will also act on a 360-degree stakeholder perspective survey, an insight of all the stakeholders in order to easily feed into all the aspects of the human resource profession easily.

“Once we are done is getting the feedback, we shall be able to create a strategic document that will guide the implementation of our mandate for the next years,” Walusimbi said.

She added said that the association will as well be occupied with developing as well as celebrating talents of all its members.

The new office bearers that took oath to lead the HR managers body for the next two years included; Ronald K. Bbosa(president), Shamim N Walusimbi (Vice President), Doreen Asaasira (Secretary General), Nakimuli Moureen (Director, Public Relations and Marketing), John Barasa (Director, Finance), Andrew Kawesa Ssebwalunyo (Director, Professional Development).

Others were James Walusimbi (Director Programms), Stellah Mbekeka (Committee Member), Joyce Nakalema(Committee Member), Leticia Iguma (Committee Member) and Sharifah Nabatanzi (Student Representative).

The Human Resource Managers’ Association Uganda brings together over 800 human resource practitioners, academia, community-based human resources, development partners, private, public, and non-governmental human resource professionals across the country.