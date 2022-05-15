It was a sad day on Saturday for the 2005 Uganda Premier League champions after being relegated from top flight football where they had played for 26 consecutive years.

Police FC was promoted to the Uganda Super League which has since been renamed Uganda Premier League in 1995 and since then they have participated every year.

Coming into Saturday’s game, the Cops that have been in a free fall this season were third from the bottom with 28 points, two above safety.

In a game played at Lugogo, Police FC’s home, the visitors BUL FC took the lead after 14 minutes, thanks to Simon Oketch but the Cops were hopeful things would get better.

This came to pass when Frank Kalanda leveled matters, 22 minutes later, thanks to a well converted penalty kick.

The goal lifted the spirits for Police FC players and supporters who hoped things had started getting better.

However, as they say, never count eggs before they hatch, the Cops’ hope was short-lived after BUL regained their lead thanks to Ibrahim Nsimbe’s tap in to ensure the visitors went into recess in the driving seat.

After recess, Police FC’s remaining hopes were buried when Nsimbe completed a brace with 15 minutes to the mandatory 90 minutes.

Things were not yet done when five minutes later; Martin Aprem stretched the visitors’ win beyond reach.

Frank Kalanda completed his brace with a few minutes to the final whistle but this was not enough to save the 2005 champions.

The game was finally put to bed with Owen Mukisa’s diving header on the death.

The goal meant the game was 5-2 in favour of the visitors and Police FC was done and dusted.

The final whistle meant that the 2006 CECAFA winners’ 27 year visit in the Uganda Premier League had come to an end after joining Tooro United and Mbarara City FC in the league of the relegated.

The three teams will next year play in the FUFA Big League.

The Police FC chairman, AIGP Asan Kasingye could not help expressing his disappointment.

“A sad and difficult day for all of us! I will now take a full month off Twitter to remember the achievement, appreciate the challenges and soul search. Thank you for the smiles and tears over the years. I know we shall bounce back,”Kasingye tweeted.