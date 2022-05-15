The chairperson of the board of Islamic Call University College, Eng Badru Kiggundu has appealed to government to improve internet connectivity, which he said continues to challenge the country.

Kiggundu made the remarks during the second graduation ceremony of the Islamic Call University College.

He called for support to develop the computer laboratory to enhance e-learning programmes in the country.

Kiggundu congratulated the University administration for the efforts they have put in to ensure that their students study despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the university, with over 800 students, has survived the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Kiggundu said that the university is putting a lot of focus on Information and Communication Technologies and vocational education to equip students with both intellectual and hands-on skills that not only make them more employable but job creators.

In his speech delivered by the Deputy Mufti Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Semmambo, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje called upon all muslims and well-wishers to join the Muslim leadership to develop university.

Mubaje said it is local support, both financial and spiritual, that has seen the university grow and embrace students from all walks of life including the underprivileged who are awarded scholarships to be able to attain an education.