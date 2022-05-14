Only six candidates have fulfilled the requirements to be fully nominated for the Omoro County MP by-election, the Electoral Commission (EC) has said.

The EC on Friday May 13, 2022 concluded nominations of candidates who are vying to fill the void that was left by the death of Jacob Oulanyah in what was a two-day exercise.

The EC’s Omoro district returning officer Moses Kagona said in a statement that out of the 12 candidates who picked nomination forms, only six fulfilled all the requirements.

“Six (6) candidates, namely; Onen Jimmy Walter (IND), Odonga Terence (IND), Tolit Simon Akecha (NUP), Kizza Oscar (ANT), Ojok Andrew Oulanyah (NRM) and Odong Justine (FDC) have been nominated to contest for the seat of Directly-elected Member of Parliament,” the EC said in a statement.

According to the EC program, the six candidates will have 10 days to campaign and rally support across Omoro from Monday, May 16 – Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The by-elections will then be held on May 26, 2022.