Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) unwillingly embarks on a book tour that her publicist and manager, Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) aptly predicts “will change everything.”

Loretta is chloroformed and kidnapped by a greedy billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) named Abigail Fairfax. Fairfax hopes to use Loretta’s knowledge of a language that has been lost to time to find treasure — in this case the “crown of fire” buried in a tomb on “a tiny forgotten island in the Atlantic.”

Her only hope? Alan (Channing Tatum), a Fabio-like model who portrays the male lead, Dash, in her novels. The good news is that what Alan lacks in brains — well, until he’s literally covered in them — he makes up for with his earnestness in saving Loretta.

Between high-speed chases in a dense jungle and blood leeches, can a self-proclaimed sapiosexual — someone who is sexually attracted to intelligence — fall for a seemingly vapid model?

Thoroughly enjoyable movie, even if the plot is entirely predictable. But the story is told with full commitment, and the characters are delightfully quirky and flawed. Channing Tatum in particular is very funny, channelling his best clueless and insecure Jump Street 21 character.

The undeniable chemistry between leads Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum is quite delightful, backed up by the fine supporting performance by Brad Pitt in yet another superbly daffy comedic role, a palette of gorgeous exotic locations and a nicely assembled soundtrack.

The pacing admittedly sags somewhat in the middle, becoming a little too talky with conversations that don’t exactly add a lot, but the film’s strong suits contribute much to Adam and Aaron Nee’s third feature outing, a terrific date night movie or a pleasant way to spend a Sunday afternoon at the show.

For the most part, The Lost City succeeds. The leads do have chemistry. It’s not necessarily romantic chemistry, but you believe that Loretta and Alan would grow to enjoy each other. There is some good banter back and forth, but not all of the jokes land. Some of that chatter gets a little tiresome.

There’s really good physical comedy from all of the actors and that keeps the movie chugging along.

Plus, there are standouts throughout the cast as Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt all have their moments. It seems like everyone got the memo to just have fun in this movie.

Brad Pitt definitely understood the assignment. He steals every scene that he’s in. He’s very funny and weird and charming. The producers definitely got their money’s worth by casting Mr. Pitt.

Ultimately, The Lost City is a fun movie that’s not trying too hard to reinvent the wheel. You already know where you’re going, so you might as well have fun with it.

Sandra Bullock continues to prove that she is a comedic icon. Brad Pitt is a great scene-stealer and the highlight of the films