Biolitec, one of the leading medical technology companies in the world has piloted the technology of laser surgeries in Uganda.

In partnership with healthcare providers in Uganda, Biolitec has provided demo laser surgeries to enhance patient experience and introduce new treatment options for different conditions.

The demo surgeries carried out for four days are intended to equip the surgeons with the necessary knowledge and confidence to take on this new world of technology and use it to therapeutically transform lives of Ugandans.

Earlier this week, Mulago National Referral Hospital carried out its first spine surgery using laser technology.

According to Dr. Michael Oling, a Ugandan surgeon, laser technology provides cheaper but effective solutions for surgeries.

“With the application of these new technologies within our health system, patients will no longer have to fly out of Uganda in the search for these minimally invasive therapies,” Dr. Oling said.

He explained that whereas laser technology has been available for a number of years in the world, it has been slowly adopted in Uganda.

“Personally I was introduced to this technology in 2016 by Biolitec. We were three surgeons trained and we have tried to scale the procedures trying to include our colleagues. To do these surgeries you have to be trained so as to minimize complications.”

Making a case about laser technology for surgeries, Dr. Oling said “it is highly effective, we are able to use it to deliver effective and long-term results for a variety of conditions.”

Dr.Oling says using laser technology for surgeries, there are many success rate, high patient satisfaction, short learning curve for surgeons, freedom from pain and symptoms, maximum preservation of sphincters and quick return to everyday life activities among others.

He noted the later surgery technology is now already available at International Hospital Kampala, Mulago Hospital, Ruby Medical Center and Nakasero Hospital, Norvik in Kampala.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to equip healthcare providers and engage health authorities to ensure it is rolled out in upcountry medical facilities.