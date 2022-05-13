Singer Sheebah Kalungi sent shivers in the camp of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba when at the backdrop of the General’s birthday bashes claimed that one of the “big people in government” had used his security details to attempt a rape session on her.

Karungi who claims was taking a power nap in her car while waiting on her opportunity to go on stage, said that her car doors swung open before this specific person started “acting inappropriately funny” towards her.

The singer did not mention names, but social media armies poured in from different battalions insinuated that seasoned journalist and prominent member of Lt Gen Muhoozi Birthday parties’ Committee Andrew Mwenda could have been the subject in question.

Mwenda rushed to his defence in the only way he knows, penning a long article in which he wondered about the motive behind Sheebah’s involuntary claims.

“I find it strange that a woman of her stature can be violated in such a humiliating and painful experience and instead of reporting the offender to the police, she takes the matter onto social media. To gain what? Sympathy? Why not seek justice through the police and the courts? In any case, she could have pursued both: sympathy in the public sphere and justice in the courts of law,” Mwenda said.

“When her video came out, someone went on social media claiming that I was that person who raped her. I have never in my life met this Sheeba and had never even heard of her until this video came out and allegations were made against me. When I watched the video I gave her the benefit of the doubt believing she is a decent person. I expected her, seeing how viral these allegations have gone, to come out and say I am being wrongly accused since I have never met her. She has kept stone silent,” he added.

Mwenda, who accuses Sheebah of making a public stunt says he has since contacted the singer but “ She ignored my messages, didn’t pick my calls and claimed it was her “management” reading these messages”.

“I find it strange that Sheeba feels no obligation to expose the man who raped her but is comfortable having the wrong person being accused of the crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba also maintains that he grilled Andrew Mwenda regarding the rape allegations and found him clean.

“I have read all your comments about Sheebah. I have seriously interrogated my brother Andrew Mwenda and he says he has never met the lady. So, this is definitely another fake story!!” Muhoozi said.

Mwenda says that he is in touch with the CID to open a case for the singer to reveal the suspect.

“I have talked to the director of CID who has agreed to open a case to find out the person who allegedly raped singer Sheeba Kalungi. Police are going to call her and ask her to reveal the offender. Sheeba is being disingenuous in hiding the true rapist as social media lynch me.”

“If Sheeba was either raped or sexually molested or violated in any way, the offender should be apprehended by police, taken to courts of law to face justice. She, therefore, has a duty to reveal this offender to the authorities so that justice can be served,” he added.

Mwenda also confirms he has spoken to Lt Gen Muhoozi to offer any sort of protection to the singer should she fear collaborating with the police.