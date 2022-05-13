The Government Assurance Committee of Parliament has summoned Commander Land Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba over misuse of his twitter handle and country wide birthday celebrations.

The committee which is chaired by National Unity Platform (NUP) and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze said on Friday that Muhoozi’s birthdays are contrary to the Public Order Management Act.

“We need answers, we want Muhoozi to appear in Parliament next Thursday and give us answers to the questions being raised,” Nambooze, who chairs the committee said.

Muhoozi, for the past three years became increasingly active on Twitter, a microblogging site – which earned him a name of “the Tweeting General” among critics.

His tweets have recently become even more noticeable as they often rub off as controversial, especially for a commander of land forces of Uganda’s army.

Some of his tweets have also come off as ‘reckless’ in the eyes of opinion leaders and a section of Ugandans online.

The first son tweets about matters of the State, Uganda’s position on regional conflicts, and the army. Many analysts say that such tweets ordinarily would land any other military officer in trouble.

Recently, Muhoozi caused a stir on social media when he expressed support for the Ethiopian Tigrayan rebels to overrun the Ethiopian capital.

Highly placed sources told Nile Post that the tweet by Lt Gen Muhoozi caused a bit of “discomfort” in the diplomatic corridors and could “have hurt” the Ethiopian government.

Recently, Muhoozi has also been holding mega parties around the country to celebrate his 48th birthday.

At the birthday dinner that was held at State House Entebbe, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda jokingly offered himself to

Muhoozi in running his Twitter account.

Although his organising team says that there is nothing political about the birthday celebrations, analysts say that the parties are meant to launch Muhoozi’s political ambitions.