President Yoweri Museveni has hailed his deceased United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a true friend of Uganda but also one who developed his country to enviable standards.

Sheikh Khalifa died aged 73 on Friday, after battling illness for several years.

In his condolence message, Museveni said the deceased will be missed for strengthening UAE’s ties with Uganda.

“His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a true friend of Uganda. Under his wise leadership, the UAE has become one of Uganda’s top trade and investment partners,” Museveni said.

“I credit His Highness Sheikh Khalifa for maintaining highly productive trade and diplomatic ties between Uganda and the UAE. His foresight has turned the UAE into an enviable destination for trade, investment and tourism globally.”

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE’s second president in 2004.

His father was the 15th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the richest of the federation’s seven emirates.

Whereas he had no formal education, Khalifa is credited for ensuring Dubai emerged as a tourism and trade hub whereas Abu Dhabi is a key OPEC player.