Local Government has given 140 motorcycles to all LC 3 chairpersons from the ten districts that make up Teso subregion.

This is part of the government plan to effectively monitor service delivery and bridge the gap between leaders and the locals, Government, through the Ministry of Local Government.

The Vice President Jessica Alupo presided over the function that took place at Soroti Mayors Gardens, with over 98% of the chairpersons present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alupo expressed her gratitude to the leaders for continued execution of government programs and rallied them to utilise the motorcycles to enhance services and double monitoring efforts since the capacity to execute the task had been availed.

She singled out education, health and the Parish Development Model (PDM) as rallying points that needed a lot of dedicated supervision so as to make a difference.

“As leaders, we must make sure that no child misses school, no child is chased from school, because the policy of universal education is free for all. We must also ensure that all drugs reach intended recipients and as PDM is implemented, we must enforce its success as a rallying call to eradicate poverty,” she said.

Alupo urged leaders to understand where as Teso Subregion, they were coming from and where they needed to go.

She hailed government intervention in addressing previous challenges which included insecurity and lack of a public university, both of which had been addressed.

“I thank the President for returning peace to the region”, she said, further tasking leaders, to be ambassadors of peace.

“Our people must be reassured that they can conduct their affairs in peace, and cultivate their land as the government tackles all other issues, especially on security. This is a Government mandate, and it will be continuously implemented”, she added.

Addressing the leaders on the recently launched cattle compensation, the Vice President said over 5282 claimants from some of the affected areas had been fully paid.

She asked the Chief Adminstrative officers to synchronize their data with the office of the Attorney General’s so that all beneficiaries are paid.

”Verification in this process is key, and leaders have a big role to play so that the money is released” Alupo said.