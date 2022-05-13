The Futsal Executive Tournament (FET) shall make its second run-in after a successful first edition.

The FET second edition will take place in two series; on 14th May 2022 and 27th November 2022.

The tournament will mark a year of the FET after the inaugural tournament in September 2021.

FAU maintains the original mother theme for this tournament as “Ensuring the girl child`s safety through sport”.

The tournament organized by FUFA, Sport Edge Limited, and the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) focuses on creating a thorough awareness of Futsal within the corporate fraternity.

It also gives the participants a chance to network in a sporting environment that also addresses their wellness needs too.

A total of nine teams have confirmed their participation in this corporate tournament including defending champions Beyond logistics Limited.

The other four sides include Atlas Cargo Systems, New Japanese Auto Garage, Centenary Bank and Green Lane garage, which also participated in the maiden edition.

The nine sides expected to compete in this edition are grouped as follows.

Group A: Atlas Cargo Systems, Beyond Logistics Limited (Team B), Defend Defenders, K2 Telekom, New Japanese Auto Garage

Group B: Beyond Logistics Limited (Team A), Centenary Bank, Green Lane garage, Nkuluze (Buganda Treasury)