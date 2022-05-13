The opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has unveiled Justine Odong as its new flag-bearer for Omoro County parliamentary by-election.

“We officially unveil Odong Justine as our Parliamentary candidate for Omoro county.” the party announced on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odong is FDC’s chairperson for Omoro district. He is also former LC3 Chairperson, Koro SC Tochi county, Omoro district (2016-2021).

His unveiling comes hours after Denis Owani, formerly FDC’s candidate for Omoro seat disappeared under unknown circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition party alleges that Owani was kidnapped on Thursday by unknown gunmen and his nomination papers stolen.

On Friday, FDC’s Chief campaigner, Philip Ojara had assured supporters that despite the challenges, Owani would be nominated before day ends.

“He was abducted. But lucky enough, we managed to rescue him and we are very hopeful that at 3pm exactly, he will be nominated. So, FDC is here to contest and as we all know, Omoro is a stronghold of FDC and opposition.”

However, efforts to have Owani nominated were futile, which forced the party to choose Odong to replace him.

Odong will now carry FDC’s flag in the hotly contested Omoro County seat which fell vacant following the demise of former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah who died in March.

According to the Electoral Commission, nominations began on Thursday and close on Friday, May 13.

Meanwhile, campaigns will run from May 16 to 24, 2022 before elections are held on May 26.