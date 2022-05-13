A zoo in Philadelphia, USA has included Ugandan Ankole Long-horned cattle among resident animals for a permanent exhibition on their premises.

The zoo, situated on 42 acres of beautiful gardens was arguably the first true zoo in the United States and is now home to nearly 1,700 animals, many rare and endangered.

Through a statement on their website and social media channels, the zoo indicated they were excited to introduce their new resident trio; Ankole cattle.

“We’re THRILLED to introduce you to the newest trio at the Zoo: our Ankole cattle! This breed, native to Uganda, is renowned for its massive horns. This is the first time this breed has lived at the Zoo, and we want your help choosing their names!” they tweeted.

“Ankole-Watusi cattle are a domesticated African breed whose names are derived from native tribes: “Banyankole” of Uganda and “Tutsi” of Rwanda and Burundi. They are often referred to as the “Cattle of Kings,” and their horns can grow to be 40 inches long.”

Ankole cattle became a very sought-after breed after President Museveni sold a few to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa used the opportunity to awe South Africans with the prized animals, auctioning off one of them for a staggering 2.1million Rands in one of the most publicised events in the history of cattle auctioning.

Ramaphosa, in his book, Cattle of the Ages, published in 2017, details his love for the breed.

“I count the birth of the first Ankole calf on South African soil as one of my proudest achievements, and it is a privilege for me to tell the tale of how it happened. It is especially gratifying to have enabled the Ankole to be officially registered and recognised as one of the most recent cattle breeds in South Africa. I also take joy in being the largest Ankole breeder in the country,” he writes.

Meanwhile, President Museveni prides on having several herds of the breed at his country farm in Rwakitura and as well as Kisozi ranch.