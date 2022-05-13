Police have arrested 12 people in an operation targeting elements that have been illegally impounding motorcycles in Kampala.

The arrests follow increased complaints from motorists especially boda boda riders who have been accusing people in civilian wear of impounding and later extorting money from them before releasing the illegally impounded motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, on Wednesday, police carried out an operation in the affected areas of Clock Tower and Biwologoma where several complaints had been registered.

Owoyesigyire noted that during the operation, 12 suspects were arrested. Among the arrested include some officers from Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“These include three KCCA enforcement officers whom the riders accuse of colluding with others to extort money,” Owoyesigyire said.

He added that police recovered a chain which the suspects have been using to lock down the motorcycles in ungazetted places.

Owoyesigyire further said that the operation is still ongoing and urged the public to take note that only officers in uniform should stop and impound their motorcycle.

“In case you are affected by such a situation, report the matter to the DPC, Central Police Station or Officer incharge of traffic.” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Owoyesigyire, the arrested will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as investigations on them are done