Yesterday during a plenary session in Parliament on May 11, the Second Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali, suddenly tripped to the ground, causing anxiety and worry among MPs.

Not long time ago Moses Ali was seen “hallucinating” in his chair during the election of the speaker and deputy speaker at Kololo Independence grounds. Then, government was quick to dismiss reports that Gen Ali was unwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

After yesterday’s fall, it is clear that all is not well with the general who briefly served as Finance minister during Idi Amin’s murderous regime in the 1970s.

So why can’t Ali, who is 83 years old, retire and get the needed rest? This is the topic of today’s Tough Questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

*******************************************************************************************

Is Second Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali okay?

Does he need some urgent medical attention?

Why can’t Ali, who is 83 years old, gracefully retire from politics and get the much needed rest?

Or why doesn’t the appointing authority, President Museveni relieve the general of his duties?

Can’t Museveni see that by giving Moses Ali more responsibilities and duties, he is burdening the old man?

Can Moses Ali, at his age, still handle the work pressure, the busy schedule that comes with his job?

What is a man, who in 1974 was minister of Finance, still looking for in politics in 2022? Is it money? fame? self actualisation?

What will it take for him to leave politics? Will it be death? Bags of money?

Is he the only one who can serve the people of East Moyo in Parliament?

Doesn’t he admire his contemporaries like Henry Muganwa Kajura, Gerald Sendawula, Bidandi Ssali who called it quits?