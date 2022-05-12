By David Serumaga

I have visited a number of districts allover Uganda and I feel proud of the NRM government for transforming and developing these districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

When I meet some of the officials in those districts I strongly brag that the development and good services they have is due to the peace and stability that came after the Liberation War that began in Luweero in 1981 and ended in 1986.

On the other hand, I become envious of such developments because in Luweero, where I come from, we are not on the same development level like other districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

All along, I thought that the people of Luweero were used and dumped. This is the same thought that a number of Luweero people still carry on their heads but the reverse is true.

It was just a few months ago when I discovered that the local and parliamentary leaders we elected since 1986 till now were non-performers and could not lobby for our district.

Surprisingly, President Museveni has always been appointing leaders from Luweero in juicy ministries where one could say that they have the capacity to lobby, supervise, implement Luweero budget allocations and transform our district.

In this NRM government, greater Luweero has had leaders in ministries like Finance, Energy, Works and Transport, Security, Education, Youth, Attorney General, Information and Public Service among others.

It’s fortunate that other Ministers who acquire the same ministries do transform and develop their districts.

As a district, Luweero we have a big place in building Uganda through the NRA/M Liberation Way that we embraced and supported.

For the 36 years of our government, one would think that the NRM Mecca (Luweero) is more developed than Gulu, Mbarara, Arua, Lira, Wakiso, Masaka, Kabale, Hoima, Mityana, Sheema, Tororo, Soroti, Kitgum, Jinja, Kabale, Kamuli, Iganga, Mubende, Ntungamo, Kazo and Ibanda among other districts

You can not tell me that Luweero-Kiwoko road has appeared in almost all national budgets and until now it is still in bad condition but at the same time, we had a Minister of Works and Transport.

Should we blame the president or a line minister who failed to supervise the implementation of a budget allocated for a road in his district?

I do not blame the Ministry of Local Government for delaying to approve our request for a Municipality status because we have not reached that status due to the failure of the leaders we elected.

A few years ago, Kasana Health Center IV was upgraded to the Hospital level. Something which should have been done by our leaders many years ago, it’s the public outcry and the media that have pushed it.

While addressing a congregation on Saturday at New Hope Academy Playground Kasana-Kiwoko in Nakaseke district, President Yoweri Museveni affirmed that the local and parliamentary leaders have played a big part in Luwero’s slow development. He also denied claims by saboteurs that the Government forgot about Luweero after the war yet Luweero was a big pillar.

I can strongly confirm that It is this slow development by our local and parliamentary leaders which led to the poor performance of the NRM party in recently concluded general elections which gave a chance to the opportunist opposition leaders takeover 98’/. of the leadership position.

Our local, parliamentary leaders and ministers whom the President entrusted with resources to develop Luweero let us down.

This is the time for the President to entrust patriotic youths like Me with transformative and developmental ideas to develop Luweero district to achieve its accolade and pride of NRM’s Mecca.

Once we keep blaming the President for forgetting Luweero, we are giving a chance for those in big leadership positions and appointments to keep enjoying our resources yet the President knows that it is doing the right allocated works.

Let us question them what they are doing to make sure that Luweero is well developed. When the municipality status that we are pushing is achieved, we patriotic youth who want to see Luweero like other districts will make sure that we resurrect our glory.

Lastly, I want to thank President Museveni for always considering our sons and sisters in the cabinet but since they have not lobbied for our district, the blame goes back to them for being on the holy table but forgot where they come from.

David Serumaga ,

Pan Africanist and a son of Luweero District

[email protected]