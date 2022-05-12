Nigerian hitmaker FAVE will arrive in Uganda tomorrow (Friday) morning ahead of the Smirnoff-sponsored Shonale Club Edition show slated for the same day at Club Guvnor.

The 23-year-old singing sensation is expected to arrive aboard a Qatar Airlines flight that will touch down at the Entebbe International Airport at 9am tomorrow.

Fave will then head to Speke Apartments in Kampala, where she will spend her two nights in Uganda.

Fave will headline the much anticipated Shonale Club edition show at Club Guvnor in tomorrow.

The talented vocalist, one of the best from Nigeria, boasts of a music catalogue that includes hits like Beautifully, Mr. Man, Baby Riddim, and many more.

Smirnoff, the official sponsors of the show, said that they are still giving out tickets to lucky winners on different TV, Radio, as well as their official social media channels.

Club Guvnor on the other hand, has lined up a streak of some of their hottest Djs including; DJ Bryan, Selector Jay, DJ Dash and others to ensure that revelers that will attend the show tomorrow, keep on their feet.

Early bird tickets to the show are still on sale at only Shs 75k, and can be accessed online by clicking www.quicket.co.ug.

Tickets will be going for Shs 100,000 at the door.