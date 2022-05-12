Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has responded to claims that she is wasting tax payers money by dishing out “envelopes” on every event that she attends.

Nabbanja, while speaking to journalists on Wednesday said that the money she gives out in envelopes is from her personal account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is always my money. I do not think that it is a crime for a prime minister to give out her own money, especially to our people,” Nabbanja said.

“A prime minister can donate to her people, it is not a crime,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabbanja was speaking shortly after launching a free Covid-19 vaccination drive for the private sector at the offices of the Vaccine Access initiative (VAi) in Ntinda.

Earlier on at the same event, the prime minister had again worked the crowd, giving out brown envelopes to some excited revellers.

Ugandans, especially on social media have always criticised Nabbanja for playing what they called “the politics of envelopes.”

Some analysts had earlier on been quoted saying that dishing out cash envelopes is poor utilisation of taxpayer’s money.

“We would wish it (the money) is used to deliver services that are beneficial to all and long lasting, giving out envelopes is not sustainable,” one analyst was quoted saying.