Former FDC president, Dr Kizza Besigye has been arrested outside his home in Kasangati as he attempted to walk to town to protest against rising commodity prices. Besigye was whisked to an unknown place.

It is not the first time Besigye is protesting against the prohibitive prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the 2011 elections, Besigye led the walk to work protests that paralysed the city and led to his violent arrest.

Prices of basic commodities have shot up by more than 50% over the last six months. Government blames the situation on external factors but some economists have said some local measures can be taken to soothe the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Developing story…