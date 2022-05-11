Following the viral video in which a woman is seen assaulting a child, the police at Kira Road Police have arrested the culprit identified as Deborah Apolot a resident of Kisaasi Kanisa zone in Kampala.

Apolot was arrested for allegedly assaulting her 10-year-old son Mark Omiat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Owoyesigyire Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said in a statement that the suspect alleged that on Monday morning she gave Shs5,000 to her son (the victim) to buy groceries at the shop.

However, the boy didn’t return home and she then searched for the child and after finding him, brought him back home and assaulted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has admitted to beating her son as a punishment for misbehaviour. The incident was captured on camera by the neighbours, who later informed the police. The victim sustained serious injuries and he is receiving treatment,” said Owoyesigyire

The victim’s mother will be charged with child torture.