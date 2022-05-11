The deputy Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Peter Elwelu has said that the military officer who was filmed assaulting a traffic officer on duty has been arrested and will face courts of law.

Elwelu made the remarks while responding to Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa’s comments on actions of military officers towards the traffic officers on duty.

Tayebwa who chaired Wednesday’s plenary sitting condemned the continued harassment that traffic officers face at the hands of military officers and said he would address the matter before the Commander in Chief, Museveni.

‘We are going to bring this to the attention of the commander in chief. If this happens amongst armed forces, what would happen to us civilians?’ Tayebwa wondered.

Responding to Tayebwa’s communication, Elwelu said that the actions by the military officer were ‘regrettable’ and apologised on behalf of the army.

The deputy CDF added that the military officer had been arrested, awaiting court trial.

‘I sincerely apologize to Uganda Police and all Ugandans. It is unacceptable and unforgivable. The soldier has been arrested and is facing court.” Elwelu said.

Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu expressed concerns over how military officers continue to act with impunity and suggested that their powers be checked.

He says that vehicles with army number plates are causing mayhem on the roads because they don’t respect and observe traffic rules.

In the incident that happened on Monday, near Mukwano Mall along Kyaggwe road, the military officer was captured grabbing the traffic officer by the collar while dragging him around a goat.

He had reportedly accused the traffic officer of failure to clear way for a green military vehicle registration number D02DF08P.