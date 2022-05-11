Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said that the country needs someone sober as its president who can make wise decisions.

According to Nabbanja, the president must make wise and timely decisions during hard times and that entails having a very sober president throughout.

“This country needs a president who is sober 24 hours. I have been near the fire these days, you do not need a president who is not sober 24 hours,” Nabbanja said.

The Prime Minister was speaking in relation to President Museveni who she thanked for his commitment to solving Uganda’s problems through wise and timely decision making.

President Museveni has recently expressed that he does not take alcohol and has preached against it many a time.

The Prime Minister was today launching the free COVID-19 vaccination drive for the private sector at the offices of the Vaccine Access initiative (VAi) in Ntinda.

The private sector has been allowed to charge only shs20,000 for operational costs.

Nabbanja said the facility is a key step in ensuring that many Ugandans get the Covid19 jab to prevent a possible resurgence of the disease and severity of infections. “These efforts are most appreciated,” she said.