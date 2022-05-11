Tanzania has made a change in mind and accepted Ugandans sugar into their market after being blocked for over three years of a trade dispute between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in Uganda for a two day official visit on President Museveni’s invitation.

The two leaders later held a tête-à-tête that was followed by official talks where they were joined by ministers and senior government officials to discuss bilateral, regional as well as international matters of interest to the two countries

The two leaders later released a joint communiqué about what had transpired during the meeting.

“It was further agreed that Uganda shall supply 10,000 tonnes to cover the sugar gap in the United Republic of Tanzania,” the joint communiqué said in part.

During the meeting, the two leaders also noted the growing trade between the two countries but also directed the responsible Ministers to immediately remove any outstanding non-tariff barriers in order to fully harness the Uganda-Tanzania trade potential.

The visit is the third by President Suluhu to Uganda since her election in March last year.

Trade war

The recent developments spell a new chapter between Uganda and Tanzania which has not been good.

The Tanzanian government has for over three years since 2019 refused to allow sugar from Uganda into their market as a trade war raged between the two countries.

Whereas they had allowed 20,000 tones into the country, this was also later stopped.

The Dar Es Salaam government reasoned that sugar from Uganda originated from third party countries.

The volume of Uganda’s exports to Tanzania consequently reduced a situation that Uganda blamed on a hostile environment characterized by several non-trade barriers and blockades on a number of goods.

Speaking on Tuesday, President Museveni welcomed the enhanced relations between the two countries that he said will also benefit the region .