Government has been accused of hoodwinking science teachers over the promise to enhance their salaries.

The concerned parties, scientists and a section of leaders say this selective increment was a dangerous move in the first place proposed without a proper plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

But is there more to the promises or has it become a political card at play?

On May 9, schools opened for the second term but with no science teachers in the classrooms in all government-aided secondary schools across the country following a nationwide sit-down over failure of the government to effect salary enhancements.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the issues cited by teachers is the promises, of salary increment, that have failed to materialize.

The science teachers salary enhancement has been as subject of debate from the time it was proposed with many disagreeing on it’s segregative nature-after arts teachers were left out.

The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga said that they warned government [about the dangers of the selective increment] but it did not listen.

Mpuuga blamed government poor planning for the impasse.

“Museveni has got away with it [empty promises] for so long. Ugandans should know better,” Mpuuga said in an interview with this website.

The Ministry of Education Spokesperson, Dr Dennis Mugimba while appearing on NBS Morning Breeze on Tuesday said that the promise was made on some assumptions.

“These were not made known to the teachers, though. We are not in a fix as a government because we can work this out using baby steps,” Mugimba said.

Mugimba said that a salary increment is not too much to ask and government is aware, but urged the science teachers to be patient.

“We are working towards the increment, but all we are asking for is patience because of the economic times we are in now as a country,” Mugimba urged.