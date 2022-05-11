The Director for Mobilization at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde has lashed at some elements of the opposition over what she called a smear campaign against the government.

She said some opposition members claimed that the government used money meant for compensating war debt claimants to facilitate Andrew Ojok Oulanyah in the ongoing Omoro by-election , something which is not true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sseninde dismissed the propaganda saying the government has already released the compensation money but has only been delayed by the verification exercise being carried out by the Attorney general’s office.

“I have heard defamatory claims from some people that Andrew Ojok is being facilitated by the government using money meant for compensation of your lost property during the war, that is an absolute lie and there is no truth in such rumours,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the government is aware of war claimants, adding the opposition should not confuse people over this matter.

“What is holding it is verification of claimants through the Attorney General’s office which is underway within your areas,” Sseninde said on Tuesday as she addressed a strategy meeting with NRM district caucus leaders for Omoro district in Lalogi sub-county ahead of Thursday’s nomination.

She called upon caucus members who were led by Omoro district local council chairman, Peter Okello Peter to counter such a narrative by going out to villages to tell people the truth and expose lies of the opposition.

Emmanuel Dombo, the director in charge of information and public relations reiterated Sseninde’s message on opposition elements saying, “They have come to deliver on nothing to you but to ride on lies and unfounded concoctions to disorganise you. Let us provide leadership to the local people who may not easily understand their tricks.”