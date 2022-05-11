The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party Youth League Executive has endorsed the Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for something, they are yet to be clear about.

In a letter signed by the Secretary-General Moris Muhindo, the organ states that they believe they believe in the potential, creativity and energy of Lt Gen Muhoozi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His leadership has helped bring hundreds of Ugandan young people together to debate and hopefully find solutions to some challenges Ugandans face. The NRM Youth League is proud to be a link in these generational discussions that are currently ongoing and looks forward to seeing this growing and expanding in the coming months so even more young people can join the conversation,” a statement reads in part.

These praised Lt Gen Muhoozi for being a true visionary, by imagining the future and acting on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We fully support Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba’s pursuit for a new Uganda and rally the young people to carry on his message because it sits at the core of our generation,” the statement states.

“We believe in his potential, creativity and energy. The NRM Youth League has and will continue to stand and work closely as possible with him, to build the kind of country we all want to resolutely delight in,” it continued.

Muhoozi has hinted at the presidency but has not fully come out to state he will be vying for the position.

Notwithstanding, several parties have been thrown in his honour, filled with political chants and signals of him crossing from the combat to the suits as president.

However, at the moment he is not by the code of conduct of the army allowed to engage in any politicking.