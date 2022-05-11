Police in Kampala has arrested a man suspected to be part of the gang that targets vehicles in traffic jam to rob them.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, following an outcry by the public over vandalism of their vehicles during traffic jam in areas of Clock Tower, UBC roundabout and along Buganda road, the CCTV commander centre at Naguru swung into action to help in bringing the crime to an end.

He said the CCTV team had resolved to review all these cases of vandalism and come up with a common security solution to this vice.

“With the help of CCTV cameras, the investigators were able to identify the registration number of the motorcycle used by the suspects. They later laid a trap,”Owoyesigyire noted.

He explained that they team monitored as suspects disguised themselves as boda boda riders in a bid to time their prey before grabbing the vehicle parts and fled the scene.

Owoyesigyire noted that lady luck was not on Anthony Ssebuuma’s side after he was caught red handed.

“A motorcycle registration number UEZ 267P Bajaj Boxer red in color that was used in committing the crime was also impounded,” he noted.

On arrest, Ssebuuma confessed to being part of the gang , adding that he was recruited into the “business” in February this year by a colleague he only identified as Mathew.

He told police that he joined the group as a venture for quick gain.

The suspect recalled his first job that happened in Kitintale where he robbed a grill from a Toyota Fielder and later a Mercedes Benz in April this year but was shortly arrested after vandalizing a Toyota Harrier along Kampala road.

He was later released.

When asked about the whereabouts of his colleague, Mathew, Ssebuuma told detectives that they separated after developing a misunderstanding over sharing of their loot.

“He further told officers that he often sells the stolen parts to a middleman who has no physical address at a price of shs 300,000 per vehicle per grill.”

Police says the suspect is currently detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala vide SD REF. 90/22/04/2022 pending court appearance.

Several members of the public have fallen prey to the gang that targets vehicles in traffic jam.

The gang moving on motorcycles grabs vehicle parts and rides off before selling them.