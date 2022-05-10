The UPDF has said they are investigating circumstances under which one of their officers appeared in a video assaulting a traffic police officer.

In a video that has since gone viral, the UPDF officer was seen pulling the traffic officer by the collar while other officers tried to calm him down.

After the two being separated, the UPDF officer is said to have released a bullet which according to witnesses was aimed at the traffic officer.

The incident happened on Monday, near Mukwano Mall along Kyaggwe road when military police officers driving a green vehicle registration number D02DF08P ordered the traffic officer to clear the way for them only for him to tell them to wait a bit.

On Tuesday, UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye issued a statement condemning the actions of the UPDF officer.

He added that they have already commenced investigations to understand the facts surrounding the incident.

“The incident is regrettable and we extend our regrets to the affected persons, traffic department and Uganda Police in general. Investigations to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident have commenced,” Kulayigye said.

He added that the findings will guide on its next course of action.

Kulayigye further said that the actions of the UPDF officer are reprehensible and do not represent UPDF as an institution which he says is known for discipline and being a people’s army.

“UPDF reiterates its commitment to the rule of law as guided by the constitution and the UPDF code of conduct,” he concluded.