Uganda’s Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) is hosting five executives for the African Electricity Regulatory Peer Review and Learning Network (PRLN) from 9th to 14th May 2022.

The executives are: Mr. Daniel Bargoria of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority of Kenya (EPRA), Mr. Nhlanhla Gumede, a Full-Time Regulator Member of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA), Pinehas Mutota, general manager of the Economic Regulation of the Electricity Control Board of Namibia (ECB), Paolo Da Graca, chairperson of the Board of the Energy Regulatory Authority of Mozambique (ARENE), and Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the executive secretary for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ghana (PURC).

The energy industry captains, supported by the University of Cape Town (UCT) Power Futures Lab, in collaboration with the European Global Energy Transformation Programme (GET-Transform), will undertake a comprehensive one week review in Uganda, interviewing major stakeholders in the sector, examining regulatory governance, substance, and impacts, and presenting their findings and recommendations at the end of the review.

The workshop is part of the continental efforts facilitated under the African Union for harmonisation of regulatory frameworks.

The meeting in Uganda comes at a time when Uganda’s electricity regulatory framework has been ranked as Africa’s best across a number of key metrics for four (4) consecutive times in the African Development Bank’s Electricity Regulatory Index for Africa.

“Uganda topping the rankings consecutively for Four years comes as no surprise to many, as the regulator spends significant time on consultation and analysis, including regulatory impact assessments of key interventions and follow-through to ensure full implementation,” said Wale Shonibare, the director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation of the African Development Bank.