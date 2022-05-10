The leader of the Alliance for National Transformation(ANT) Gen Mugisha Muntu has asked the commander of Land Forces who is also a son of President Museveni, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to step down from the army with respect.

Muntu said it is very fine for Muhoozi to pursue his political ambition but after retiring from the force with dignity because it has taken time to build the army up to where it is today.

“Use the same insight to ask the CIC to retire you from the Army as you pursue your political Agenda. It is legitimate. However, respect the officers and men in uniform,” he said

A couple of weeks ago, Muhoozi held a series of events to celebrate his 48th birthday and public rallies, a road run flagged off at Kololo Independence Grounds, a party at Lugogo cricket oval in Kampala, and a dinner at State House in Entebbe.

The only person whose birthday is celebrated in this fashion is the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

Following series of these events, most Ugandans concluded that the birthday was not just a birthday; it was the official launch of the much-discussed ‘Muhoozi Project’, in Ugandan speak, the alleged plan by President Museveni to have Kainerugaba succeed him as head of State.

Muntu said that NRA/ UPDF has been built through many sacrifices as such it doesn’t need to be treated like the way Muhoozi is doing.

“Welcome to politics but get out of uniform first,” he said.

Some say his political pronouncements contravene the Constitution and the UPDF Act which bar serving army officers from dabbling in partisan politics.

Last week, Gawaya Tegulle petitioned over Gen Muhoozi’s political pronouncements.

He now seeks the Constitutional court’s interpretation of issues pertaining to Muhoozi’s alleged involvement in politics.