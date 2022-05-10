A security guard has been hacked and a number of pump attendants hurt following an attempted robbery at a Stabex Petrol Station in Mukono.

The incident happened on May 5 at around 2.40 am in the morning along Katosi Road

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, a group of thugs armed with hammers, iron bars and machetes attacked the petrol station and beat up the security guards and pump attendants who were found at the station.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the incident and said that the thieves broke into the office of the petrol station in attempt to access the safe but failed to break it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They instead destroyed the camera system and carried away the DVR, CPU and monitor,” Enanga said.

They then took off with a phone and a rifle from the guard but abandoned the gun at a distance of about 300 metres away, according to Enanga.

Enanga said the gun was loaded with two live ammunitions, CPU, and monitor were recovered.

He said that the attack indicated that selected proprietors, station manager, staff and private guards are not observing the security guidelines issued to them.

“They are not following guidelines like security guards being on the look-out for persons walking towards them, sufficient manpower at night, regular inspection, use of alarm bells and intruder alarms,” Enanga said.

Police advised that where security is not sufficient enough, fuel station managers should close the fuel station during night instead of risking lives and losing property.