It follows investigations of sexual abuse against Dieudonné Ishimwe, the chief executive of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, which organises the contest.

Mr Ishimwe was arrested last month on allegations of sexual abuse of contestants. He has not responded to the accusations.

“The Ministry of Youth and Culture informs the general public that the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant has been suspended pending completion of investigations,” Rwanda’s culture ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Based on ongoing investigation by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau of the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, over alleged sexual abuse of Miss Rwanda contestants,.. pic.twitter.com/oEOxXlZTnq — Ministry of Youth and Culture | Rwanda (@YouthCultureRW) May 9, 2022

In Rwanda, rape carries a 15-year maximum prison sentence.

Source: BBC