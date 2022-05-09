The Uganda People’s Defence Forces Land Forces Commander Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba overwhelmed by birthday celebrations from every nook and cranny this afternoon issued a directive to cease the same.

Muhoozi, who is also the First Son of President Museveni and has recently hinted at a run for the top seat made the directive just hours after his birthday thanksgiving ceremony in Entebbe.

“As Commander-in-Chief of the MK Army, I order an immediate ceasefire from all units! No more birthday parties will be carried out in our name. Let me first visit all units and ascertain their revolutionary clarity,” Muhoozi tweeted.

However, minutes later, the First Son indicated that they are not yet done, urging that Northern Uganda is yet to have the biggest of the events.

Muhoozi also appointed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary-General Richard Todwong to oversee the preparations for the event.

“As for my brothers and sisters in Northern Uganda. How can I ever forget you? I love you so much!! We are going to have the biggest party Uganda has ever seen!! I appoint Richard Todwong as chairman of the celebrations in Northern Uganda,” he said.

Already regions have participated in the birthday celebrations starting with a massive party in Bushenyi, then later in Kampala, then Rukungiri and Fort Portal.

Nile Post is privy to arrangements of such celebrations in Busoga as well, while Entebbe also hosted its share of the events on Saturday.

Already, Muhoozi had clarified that the parties are a “show of unity” among young people who bear a similar agenda and goal.