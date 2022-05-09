Its official, dancehall star Karole Kasita is a big-league player now, as she just scooped a deal to perform alongside the Johnnie Walker National Walker- rapper Navio, at the Mbarara edition of the Walker’s tour, slated for Saturday May 21st.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for her provocative dance moves and energetic stage presence, the ‘Balance’ hit maker was over the weekend confirmed as the other performer that will spice up the Mbarara Walkers’ tour edition that will be hosted at Agip Motel.

Commenting on the much-anticipated Mbarara tour, Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker brand Manager promised Johnnie Walker consumers in Mbarara, a thrilling and memorable turn up come May 21st.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Johnnie Walker, every sip is a story, and we want to walk with our consumers as we celebrate their resilience and progress, whilst creating unforgettable memories. Karole Kasita is a ball of energy, I cannot wait to see her blend with the national Walker- Navio, and the other talented Walkers on the amazing Johnnie Walker set-up come May 21st,” Kyokunda said.

The Mbarara Walkers tour will be the first upcountry edition and it will be the second city to host the Walkers’ campaign, after the launch event that happened in Kampala.

Come Saturday May 21st, all Kampala Walkers, led by the National Walker Navio, will storm Mbarara City and engage in a range of activities before taking to the stage to play different roles.

Dj Slick Stuart will take to the decks, while radio stars Ms Deedan and Timothy Code will be the co-hosts, alongside the Mbarara based host/s.

The Mbarara edition will be characterised by an amazing Johnnie Walker set up, lots of Johnnie Walker offerings ranging from the best bottle price offers, cocktails, goodies and the unveiling of the western Uganda Walkers.

Access to the event will be by purchasing a bottle of Johnnie Walker Pocket Scotch. A Red Label will be going for UGX 15,000, and comes with one ticket, while a Black Label will be UGX 23,000, and will come with two tickets to the show.