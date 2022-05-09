The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has ordained yet another set of priests.

On Sunday, Vincent Olowo and Cyprian Anzo Draleke Kanuto were ordained at an event held at the Mamre International Prayer Centre in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the function, Bishop Kibuuka urged the ordained priests to be trustworthy but also behave in a Godly manner.

He also asked them to help families in ensuring the children are brought up well to ensure responsible citizens in future.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same function, Kibuuka commented about the controversial coffee deal that government entered into with Uganda Vinci Coffee Company (UVCC) , asking parliament to reject it.

“Saying(government) that what was decided is final is not wise. The people who are stakeholders were never consulted. Listen to God’s voice which is the people. Parliament should reject the agreement,”Kibuuka said.

Pledge to serve

After ordination, the two priests pledged their commitment to serve God at all times and with all their hearts.

“I must thank God for this gift of becoming a priest. We were like Jonah who was thrown into the sea when we were ex-communicated from the other church but God brought this church as the big fish that swallowed us up. If we were to remain in the sea, we would have perished, “ Vincent Olwo said.

He applauded Bishop Kibuuka and the Evangelical Orthodox Church for welcoming them into a new home.

“Thank you for bringing up to the Alter of God. It is now time to preach the word of God.”