Construction works for two BKK Ferries on Lake Kyoga in Buyende District a have kicked off with the keel laying process.

The two ferries will help in the transportation and linking of people living and working in Buyende, Kaberamaido and Serere Districts.

Speaking during the function, Fred Byamukama, the State Minister of Transport, revealed that the development of transport and infrastructure in the country is an integral and deliberate effort by government.

“The development of transport and infrastructure in the country is an ongoing process – and the government recognizes that a reliable transport infrastructure should include roads, railways, air and water transport systems that are integrated,” Byamukama said.

“The construction of the two BKK ferries will therefore go a long way in supporting the integration process of Uganda’s transport systems for the overall development of the country,” he added.

The BKK Ferry Project constitutes three main components including two Mono-Hull ferries (with a capacity of 310 passengers each), three landing sites located in Buyende, Serere and Kaberamaido Districts and dredging equipment to support the routine maintenance of the ferry routes.

John Bosco Ssejemba, Director of Roads Infrastructure Protection, representing the Executive Director UNRA, said, “the BKK Ferry Project was conceived from the need to provide a shorter and safe water connection between Buyende, Kaberamaido and Serere Districts.”

The undertaking, projected to cost a total of shs60 Billion, will go a long way in the proliferation of volumes of trade, tourism and access to social services for persons in the communities and surrounding areas. The construction phase, is expected to conclude in the furthermost part of March 2023.