Uganda and Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and security for the crude oil pipeline.

On behalf of the two nations, the agreement was signed by Uganda’s minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja and his Tanzanian counterpart Dr. Stergomena L. Tax at a function that took place at Protea Skyz Hotel, Kampala.

Ssempijja in his remarks, said the need to conclude the framework for defence and security cooperation between the two sister countries was one of the core issues that President Suluhu Hassan and the President Museveni have as top on agenda at the forefront of cementing the relationship between the two countries.

“I am therefore happy to note that today we have moved on some of the issues including reviewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)on Defence and Security cooperation as well as operationalizing the intergovernmental security committee for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project,” he said.

He said that the undertakings will certainly facilitate their respective institutions to share information and intelligence as well as working jointly to confront threats such as terrorism, arms and drug trafficking, trafficking of game trophies, cyber security, illegal among others.

“I have no doubt that a lot of ground has been covered in this direction and with the finalisation of the legal process, the MOU will be concluded,” he said.

Dr Stergomena L. Tax said the meeting provides Uganda and Tanzania another opportunity to reflect on issues of mutual interest and forge a common understanding and an approach specifically on peace and security.

“Terrorism remains a major threat requiring joint and proportionate efforts and measures,” she said.

She appreciated the historic defence and security cooperation between Uganda and Tanzania that has grown over the years starting from the era of independence movements when the founders of both nations were devoted to free their people.