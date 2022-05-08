As the nomination day of candidates for the Omoro by-election draws nearer, the National Resistance Movement has warned locals in Omoro district against casting a vote for any opposition candidate, saying it could risk losing out on service delivery.

The remarks were made by NRM secretary general, Richard Todwong as he officially unveiled Andrew Ojok Oulanyah as the candidate to fly the party flag to replace his father, the late Jacob Oulanyah.

Ojok was unveiled before hundreds of delegates and supporters during the Omoro district NRM conference on May 7 which convened at Opit Secondary School playground. He became unopposed after seven contenders who had expressed interest all stepped aside in his favor.

Speaking shortly after this event, Todwong said that voting an NRM candidate will ensure improved services and the transformation of the district, calling for a joint support in in order to win this seat,

He said that the party settled on having Ojok unopposed to desist from politics of division during the time of mourning Oulanyah.

“I thank all our cadres who had expressed interest for the seat but later changed their mind and stepped aside for Andrew Ojok all in the spirit of NRM and respecting our fallen leader. I urge all of you the people of Omoro County to remain strong and united behind our candidate until we deliver victory,” he said.

Todwong asked the entire Omoro district leadership to campaign for Ojok till victory is realised, noting that he is the only person who can deliver the people of Omoro to the promised land as he continues to uplift the legacy of his father.

Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, asked Omoro residents to shun opposition who he described as inhuman, having encouraged their supporters to protest against the treatment of Oulanyah when he was flown to the US early this year.

In his short remarks, Ojok said if voted will not forget his people.

“My eyes will at all times be focused on only the mission of selfless service,” Ojok assured the members.

The party NRM will present Andrew Ojok to the Electoral Commission for nomination on May 12 and thereafter announce their campaign program

The election will take place on May 26.