The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has emphasised the role of native institutions in the nurturing and grooming of leaders that deliver results.

While delivering a keynote speech at the inaugural memorial lecture of the late Katikkiro Martin Luther Nsibirwa at Makerere, Mayiga said that Nsibirwa’s contribution to the education sector in Uganda and East Africa still stands to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here because of the wisdom, determination and foresight of great men and women such as Martin Luther Nsibirwa and it is fitting that we should celebrate them,” he said.

He highlighted role of education in the social and economic transformation of a country, imploring cultural institutions to always pay attention to the quality of people they train

ADVERTISEMENT

“Martin Luther Nsibirwa taught us that a leader should always do what he or she thinks can help the people even if some people detest it. Nsibirwa when he gave the land where Makerere University is seated right now in 1945 he was murdered because of giving out that land. We all acknowledge that what he did is great and heroic,” he said.

Mayiga said the kingdom remains focused on improving the lives of people of Buganda and engendering public goods for all Ugandans and for the people of East Africa at large.

“Next Thursday [May 12], it will be 9 years since I was appointed Katikkiro of the Kingdom of Buganda. If anyone deems me worthy of honour, it is because I stand on the shoulders of great heroes like Martin Luther Nsibirwa. Nsibirwa’s life spanned the life of four reigning Kabakas,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor Makerere, Barnabas Nawangwe, said the reconstruction of Makerere’s iconic main building had commenced, adding that the Inaugural Martin Luther Nsibirwa Memorial Lecture by the katikkiro was quite educational.

He said the brief about Nsibirwa’s life by his daughter and his assassination because of making land available for Makerere’s expansion was humbling.

In 1929, Nsibirwa became Katikkiro of the Kingdom and Buganda making him the first resident of the Butikkiro of Buganda.

Nsibirwa is remembered for allocating land to the colonialists for the expansion of Makerere College in 1945, at Makerere hill, a decision some Baganda contested. The lecture was part of the Makerere University’s centenary celebrations.