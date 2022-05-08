The Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has explained the rationale behind his 48th birthday celebration activities.

Several activities having in the past three weeks have been organized in several parts of the country to celebrate the 48th birthday for Lt Gen Muhoozi.

The celebrations have left many with tongues wagging, whereas others have said they are meant to officially announce the First Son’s presidential ambitions.

However, meeting his supporters at the Entebbe Cricket grounds on Saturday evening, Lt Gen Muhoozi said the celebrations were meant to bring together his supporters.

“When I extended the invitation to you to come to this place, Entebbe Cricket Ground, it is not because you couldn’t have a bite or drink in your own homes but rather that we congregate because we are kinsmen and women, united by a strong bond of common purpose and belief,” Lt Gen Muhoozi said.

“The birthday parties attracting people from all walks of life symbolize our unity as a nation and unshakeable determination to achieve a prosperous future together.”

He told the gathering in Entebbe that when he first thought of the idea, he never expected it to be welcomed by many people but noted he has been overwhelmed by the support he has got.

“My idea was that like-minded young people would use this occasion to fraternise, celebrate the gains made despite the challenges of the pandemic and importantly reflect on what role and contribution we could make in the advancement of our people, country and continent.I must say that what has followed has been an immense outpouring of love, solidarity but importantly hope, for our people and country. From Bushenyi to Mbarara, from Fort Portal to Kitgum, from Mbale to Karamoja, I have seen thousands of young people using the #[email protected] mantra to organise not just social activities but also cause discussion on what more we can do to make our great motherland even greater.”

“It is this unexpected wave that has humbled me immensely. That a simple birthday celebration has offered an entry into wide and varied discussions but importantly those where our young people reflect on their critical role in nation building.”

The 48-year-old Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF noted that the celebrations have also helped the population appreciate the role played by the men in uniform to ensure peace and stability of the country and region at large.

“I must thank our Commander-In-Chief, Gen Kaguta Museveni, for his steadfast leadership of the country but importantly overseeing the creation of a disciplined, people-centred army, the UPDF. What I can guarantee all our young people here and elsewhere is that the UPDF remains steadfast in ensuring that Uganda stays peaceful and secure. Whoever tries to cause instability will be dealt with firmly and ruthlessly. We do not want wrong elements disrupting the lives of our people.”

On Friday, lawyer Gawaya Tegulle dragged Gen Muhoozi to court for using the 48th birthday celebrations as a launch pad for his presidential bid.

Tegulle said the Chief of Defence Forces and President Museveni have abrogated the role of stopping the 48-year-old Commander of the Land Forces who is still a serving UPDF officer from not participating in elective politics; an act he said contravenes the Constitution.