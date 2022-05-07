We love being flattered. We love praises. And when it comes to the bedroom, we love knowing that we are the best they have ever laid. We enjoy hearing others hold us in high regard, which pushes us to continue trying to be our best.

Unfortunately, not everyone will hold you in high regard. There is always that one guy that knows how to use his mouth more than you do.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is always that one lady whose squirting doesn’t take a whole day of foreplay. There is always that one person that makes you look bad.

That is why you should always seek feedback. Ask her how it was. Ask her if you managed to take her to heaven and back. Feedback is very important when it comes to sex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sex is about two people. By all means, make sure that every time you undress another human being, you bring your A-game.

Everyone deserves good sex. Show up and show off. If the first round got you unaware, ask for another round and make sure this time you take her choockie by surprise.

Feedback at every step of the relationship helps. From the first date to the first time you undress each other.

Feedback helps you understand how your partner feels about you. You need to know if the other person enjoys whatever you are doing with your body. Tongue, hands, machine gun, everything!

Asking for feedback is one of the most powerful conversational tools in the bedroom when used correctly and at the right time. Take your sex game to levels you never thought possible.

Don’t be that guy always using missionary. Feedback can lead to new experiences, understanding, and growth in your sex life. It will help you better understand how your partner sees you and what they expect from you.

It is a two-way street, and it helps your partner understand what you want. During that time, you can communicate and share fantasies.

Lest we are fooled, feedback isn’t always rosy. When we get negative feedback, it’s natural to want to respond defensively.

But you should be careful about doing that. Asking for feedback is a gift and a sign of trust, so you need to be open to hearing what they have to say, even if it hurts.

The best way to deal with negative feedback is by asking questions. If your partner says something that doesn’t seem right or fair, or you simply don’t understand where they are coming from, ask them why they feel that way.

Feedback, good or bad, can only make you better, and it is hot too. If you want to blow your partner’s brains out during the game, you know what to do. Ask for feedback.

Till next time, say it if you don’t like his fingers in your choockie.