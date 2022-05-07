Police in Kampala have arrested an ambulance driver for reckless driving that saw him knock a woman who was walking on the road but fled the scene.

The incident that happened on Friday morning saw the woman identified as Agnes Buronde, a resident of Wabigalo parish in Makindye knocked by the ambulance.

She was later pronounced dead at Mulago hospital where she had been rushed for medical attention.

However, the deceased’s family not satisfied with her death, contacted traffic police to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

The story

As part of investigations, police CCTV cameras were checked to identify the exact cause of the said accident.

Making use of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera located along Yusuf Lule road and later one at Mulago causality ward, it was confirmed the deceased had been knocked by an ambulance.

The incident that happened at around 9:20am saw the driver of the ambulance belonging to Kibuli hospital identified as Mohammed Mayanja knock the woman along Mukwano access road in the city.

Buronde was knocked from behind by the ambulance that later threw her into a sewerage trench but the driver sped off.

It took the intervention of boda boda riders and other pedestrians who gave the ambulance a chase after the incident to see the driver stop and rush the victim to Kibuli for medical attention.

Here, the condition for the 48 year old woman worsened and was referred to Mulago where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, investigations had also unearthed that after being forced to take the victim to hospital, the ambulance driver later called her family to inform them that their relative had been knocked by an unknown vehicle and that the driver had fled the scene.

It took the intervention of the CCTV cameras and witnesses at the scene to pin the driver who was later traced and arrested.

He is currently detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala as well as the ambulance is also impounded as further investigations continue.

The postmortem report from Mulago indicated that the deceased suffered from multiple fractures causing internal bleeding.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident.

“The CCTV personnel tracked the movement of vehicles from the point of the accident and realised the ambulance knocked the lady . However there was cover up on who could have caused the accident. The driver will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as possible for reckless driving causing death. However, the resident state attorney will advise on any additional charges that may arise ,”Owoyesigyire said.

“The public should know the cameras are a very useful tool in investigations and they have helped in many circumstances to help identify suspects in different crimes committed.”

The incident is a reflection of a number of similar accidents that happen, especially during the night and the perpetrators flee.

However, the use of CCTV cameras has on several occasions helped to trace the people behind the incidents, including robberies.

This underscores the role played by the CCTV cameras in complementing the security apparatus in the country.

For example in this incident, whereas the ambulance driver had gone into hiding after telling the deceased’s family that their relative had been knocked by an unknown vehicle that had fled the scene, corroborating footage from two CCTV cameras, it was able to identify the ambulance.

The same information was further corroborated by eyewitnesses in form of boda boda riders who had earlier been involved in giving a chase to the ambulance that tried to flee the scene after the accident.