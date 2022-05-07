A preliminary report from investigations into the grisly Link bus accident that left 20 people dead in Fort Portal on Wednesday has indicated that the driver was cruising the bus at a terrific speed but there was also misjudgment on his side when he overtook a trailer near a bend.

A Kampala bound bus , registration number UBA 003S belonging to Link bus company overturned at Ssebitoli, two kilometers from Fort Portal City along the Fort Portal –Kyenjojo road killing 20 people on spot.

Government has since suspended all buses belonging to Link bus company for a period of two weeks citing reports and complaints in regards accidents on several occasions.

The Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala revealed that preliminary investigations have pointed to mistakes by the driver that led to the grisly accident.

“In the preliminary report, it is indicated that the road surface is very good since the road is still new. The road was also properly marked with all signs very clear. There was no fatigue on the side of the driver because he arrived in Bundibugyo the night before and slept well before embarking on the journey in the morning,” Gen Katumba said.

“All the tyres were new, having been manufactured in 2021. From the look of things and eyewitnesses, it looks more of a human error. “

The Works and Transport minister also noted that police CCTV cameras had earlier captured the driver of the ill-fated bus cruising at a terrific speed of 90kilometres per hours.

“This driver was overtaking a trailer on a slope and near a bend. As the bend was going left, he thought it was continuing and all of a sudden it turned right and somehow missed the judgment. Preliminary report points to misjudgment on the side of the driver. Police CCTV cameras on the road had three or four minute earlier captured him driving at 90km per hour. ”

Gen Katumba said that preliminary investigations indicate the bus was in a good mechanic condition, having been one of the company’s latest series but was quick to note that a report by experts will further speak to this.

He added that by the use of the elimination method, investigators are trying to find out the exact cause of the accident.

The development comes at a time when the number of nasty accidents has gone up throughout the country.

Many people have since died in these accidents.

For example on the same day as the Link bus accident that killed over 20 people, another accident involving three vehicles along the Mbale-Tirinyi road killed more than six people.

For example, in a period of eight days between April, 24 and May, 2, 2022, a total of 90 people died due to accidents.

Of these, 23 were killed in only two days between May,1 and 2 around the country.

The other week, a total of 101 people died in road accidents that happened in a period of nine days between April, 10 and 19, 2022.

Most of the accidents are attributed to reckless driving.

A report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa indicates that on average, Uganda loses 10 people per day in road accidents, the highest number in East Africa.