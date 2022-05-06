Rwandan President Paul Kagame has suspended his minister for youth and culture, the authorities have said.

Edouard Bamporiki’s suspension was as a result of “matters of accountability under investigations”, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

He has also been put under house arrest while being investigated for “serious cases of corruption”, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau tweeted.

Mr Bamporiki, 39, was previously a vigorous supporter of President Kagame and the ruling party.

He has a heavy presence on social media and is considered a controversial politician in some quarters.

The poet, film producer and famous radio drama actor had been in cabinet since 2019 and was previously a member of parliament.

He is yet to comment on the corruption allegations against him.