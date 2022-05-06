The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has effected changes in the leadership of the Uganda Police Force in which several officers were transferred.

In the transfers communicated on Thursday, Julius Twinomujuni who was in charge of the Anti-Corruption desk was moved to the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the in charge for human trafficking whereas Mark Odongo who recently completed a course has been appointed to head the Special Investigations Division in Kireka as the commandant.

The changes have also seen Venus Tumuhimbise from the Ministry of Internal Affairs appointed as the new deputy CID director whereas Paul Kato has been appointed to the Anti-Money Laundering Task force and Chelimo Beata as the deputy CID director in charge of Economic Fraud and Anti-corruption from the Special Investigations Unit.

Others are Charles Mutungi who has been transferred as the commander of the police Land Protection Unit to head the inspectorate at CID whereas Francis Manama who recently completed a course has been appointed as the admin for the Professional Standards Unit headquartered in Bukoto, Moses Otala from court to welfare and production as the head of production, Zula Ganyana from course to the protocol department as the deputy commander.

Moses Wanyama who recently completed a course has been sent to the Human Resource Development directorate as the staff officer, Moses Sserunjogi from course to Busoga North as the Regional Police Commander, Ibrahim Saiga from course to Kigezi as the Regional Police Commander, Asiimwe Abraham from course to the Field Force Unit,Michael Kasigire, the former Entebbe and Kira Road DPC who has completed a course has now been sent to Kibuku as DPC, Damian Katwesigye from course to Nebbi as DPC whereas Bryan Ampaire who has just completed a year’s course has been appointed as the Nakasongola DPC to replace Philip Mukasa who been suspended and sent to the police headquarters pending investigations.

The changes have also seen Patrick Onyango bounce back as the spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Area which is in charge of the three districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso.

The latest transfers have targeted mostly the Criminal Investigations Division whereas several officers have been transferred to different positions.

President Museveni in January appointed Maj Tom Magambo as the new CID director to replace AIGP Grace Akullo who was sent to Interpol.

The latest changes in CID officers are therefore meant to move those who seem to have overstayed in offices as the new director begins to work.

The transfers have also seen officers who in March complete a refresher course at the Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja in Wakiso district deployed.

A total of 39 police officers who had completed a year’s training were passed out in March.

These have now been deployed in various positions in the Uganda Police Force.