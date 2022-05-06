At least three people have been confirmed dead after a storeyed building in Ndeje collapsed on Friday morning, trapping several inside.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, saying that the building collapsed at around 8 am.

“The fire prevention and rescue services working with Police at Katwe have today 06.05.2022 at around 8am responded to an incident where a storeyed building in Ndejje Milimu has collapsed,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

According to the KMP deputy police spokesperson, at least four people were removed from debris alive.

“Four people removed from the collapsed building alive and rushed to different hospitals while three bodies have been recovered and are to be conveyed to City Mortuary Mulago for Postmortem . Rescue efforts still ongoing,” Owoyesigyire said.

The collapsed building is in Ndejje Milimu.