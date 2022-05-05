The President of the United Republic of Tanzania H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan is due in the country on Tuesday, May 10 for a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her delegation will have a bilateral meeting with President Museveni and the Uganda delegation at State House Entebbe. Later, she will meet the business and industrialist community in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to protocol, President Samia Suluhu Hassan will later attend a presentation on the Oil and Gas sector by the Ministry of Energy and also visit several industries.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan last visited Uganda in April 2021 during which she and President Museveni signed the Tripartite Project Agreement on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and launched the $3.55 billion project, the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world according to reports.