Following the two grisly accidents in Mbale and Kabarole districts that left more than 26 people dead this week, legislators have called on the government to revive an earlier directive to install speed governors in all public service vehicles.

At least 20 people were reported dead from an accident involving a Link bus along the Fort Portal-Kyenjojo Road in Kabarole, western Uganda while six people died in an accident along the Mbale-Tirinyi Road in the east of the country.

Despite the Ministry of Works and Transport issuing a statutory instrument on speed governors in 2004, the country continues to face challenges in regard to the enforcement of the same in public service vehicles.

MPs said the two incidences were an awakening call for government to consider regulating speed on highways targeting the public service vehicles.

Bukooli Central County MP, Solomon Silwany, said he had observed that the speed on highways is determined by the driver with minimal or no regulation from authorities.

“I use buses a lot and I realise that the speed the driver uses is determined by himself. If this does not stop, we will still have more of these accidents,” said Silwany.

He asked government to ensure that speed governors are installed in all passenger buses.

“I want the ministry of Transport and Works to come out, regulate speed, put speed governors and monitor especially public transport vehicles that carry at least 10 passengers,” he said.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa noted that the matter was urgent requiring a structured response from government.

He requested the Prime Minister to make a response to the House on May 12, 2022.